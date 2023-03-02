Sushi chain installs AI camera system after licking scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Major sushi restaurant chain operator Kura Sushi Inc. said Thursday it has installed camera systems equipped with artificial intelligence on conveyor belts at its restaurants, after the industry was shaken by a series of incidents involving customers licking soy sauce bottles and conducting other unhygienic acts.

The major scandal has impacted on the sector, as some of the cases were recorded and posted online, racking up millions of views and prompting some restaurants to file damage reports to the police.

Kura Sushi, which already had cameras installed at its restaurants for counting custome...