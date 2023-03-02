N. Korea’s Kim calls for increase in grain production in key meeting

Newsfrom Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for increasing grain production at a key four-day ruling party meeting through Wednesday focused on agricultural development, state-run media reported, amid speculation that the country has been suffering from a chronic food shortage.

At the plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea, which followed the previous plenum by an unusually short interval of two months, Kim said it is “important to concentrate on increasing the per-hectare yield at all the farms,” the official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday.

He also stressed the need to enhanc...