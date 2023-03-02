Basketball: B-League’s Dragonflies introduce Philippines star Sotto

Sports

The Hiroshima Dragonflies of the B-League first division introduced their star mid-season acquisition, Philippines national basketball team center Kai Sotto, in a press conference Thursday.

The 20-year-old, who towers at 220 centimeters, arrived in Hiroshima after finishing a two-year stint with the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s National Basketball League.

While his ultimate goal is to be drafted into the NBA, Sotto hopes to win a title this year with Hiroshima, currently third in the B1’s western division with a 28-10 record.

“I just want to contribute what I can to help this team win more an...

