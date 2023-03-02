Japan drops to 104th in gender disparity rank in World Bank survey

Newsfrom Japan

Japan ranked a dismal 104th in the World Bank’s latest report on women’s economic opportunities, continuing to trail the rest of the Group of Seven developed member countries over the progress toward gender equality in the law.

The annual survey, covering 190 countries and territories, assesses gender gaps in laws and regulations across eight areas, including workplace, pay, parenthood, and entrepreneurship.

In the just-released report, Japan scored an average of 78.8 out of 100, sharing the same score with countries such as the Philippines.

Japan did poorly in the categories of workplace and ...