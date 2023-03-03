Dollar rises to 2-month high vs. yen after solid U.S. labor data

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar remained strong early Friday in Tokyo after hitting a two-and-a-half-month high of 137.10 yen in New York as data indicating a solid U.S. labor market fueled expectations of prolonged interest rate hikes in the country.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.71-72 yen compared with 136.73-83 yen in New York and 136.78-79 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0598-1.0600 and 144.89-92 yen against $1.0593-0603 and 144.86-96 yen in New York, and $1.0636-0637 and 145.48-52 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

Tokyo stocks opened higher, tracking gains on Wall Stree...