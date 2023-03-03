Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Wall St. gains, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Friday morning, extending gains toward the end of the morning session, as Wall Street gains overnight on expectations for a smaller-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve brightened market sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 399.50 points, or 1.45 percent, from Thursday to 27,898.37. The broader Topix index was up 25.10 points, or 1.26 percent, at 2,019.67.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, wholesale trade and electric appliance shares.