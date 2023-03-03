Chinese express alarm online over possible panda abuse at U.S. zoo

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese internet users have expressed concern about the health of giant panda Ya Ya, who is on loan from China at the Memphis Zoo in the U.S. state of Tennessee, with many commenters saying its condition is much worse than that of recently-returned Japanese-born panda Xiang Xiang.

Many images and videos of Ya Ya, a 22-year-old female, have gone viral and appear to show the animal underweight and with a skin condition, sparking speculation of mistreatment. The panda is set to return to China in April following the expiration of a 20-year loan contract.

A hashtag highlighting the perceived diffe...