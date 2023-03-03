Nikkei ends at 2.5-month high on China economy hopes, solid retailers

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index ended Friday at its highest level in over two months on hopes that the Chinese economy was on a path to recovery, while sentiment was supported by strong sales numbers posted by some major domestic retailers. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 428.60 points, or 1.56 percent, from Thursday at 27,927.47, its highest close since Dec. 15. The broader Topix index finished 24.95 points, or 1.25 percent, higher at 2,019.52. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, wholesale trade and pharmaceutical issues.