Main events scheduled for March 6-12

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for March 6-12: March 6 (Mon) -- New motor vehicles sales data by brand for February to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. -- Sendai District Court to rule on damages suit against government by two men over forced sterilization surgery under now-defunct eugenics protection law. March 7 (Tues) -- No major events. March 8 (Wed) -- Balance of payments statistics for January to be released by Finance Ministry. -- "Economy watchers" survey for February to be released by Cabinet Office. March 9 (Thurs) -- Revised gross domestic product data for Octobe...