Subaru to promote manufacturing chief Osaki to president to push EVs

Subaru Corp. said Friday it will promote Atsushi Osaki, the 60-year-old executive vice president and chief of its manufacturing division, to president as the Japanese carmaker tries to accelerate its electric vehicle push. President Tomomi Nakamura, 63, will become chairman. The first top management change in five years is slated to take place after its shareholder meeting scheduled for June, the maker of the Outback and Forester sport utility vehicles said. Osaki is currently in charge of the planned production of electric vehicles at its new factory to be set up in Gunma Prefecture, near Tok...