Baseball: Ohtani joins Japan's team ahead of World Baseball Classic

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani joined Samurai Japan's World Baseball Classic team Friday after starting spring training with the Los Angeles Angels in Arizona. Having arrived in Japan on Wednesday, Ohtani joined the national team at Vantelin Dome Nagoya before two warm-up games against the Chunichi Dragons through Saturday. WBC rules prohibit MLB players from playing in games prior to official pre-tournament exhibitions, which begin in Japan on Monday. Ohtani, and Japan's other MLB players, pitcher Yu Darvish, and outfielders Lars Nootbaar and Masataka Yoshida, will all be eligible to play at Kyoc...