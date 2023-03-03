Baseball: Moriyasu, Kishida to throw 1st WBC pitches in Japan games

Newsfrom Japan

Japan men’s football national team manager Hajime Moriyasu and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will throw the ceremonial first pitches before Japan’s first two World Baseball Classic games, organizers said Friday.

Moriyasu, who guided his team to the knockout stage of the Qatar World Cup last autumn after beating Germany and Spain in the group stage, will do the honors before Japan’s opener on Thursday against China in Pool B at Tokyo Dome.

“I’ll do my best in this role to help Samurai Japan, and the country as well, become fired up and aiming to be the best in the world,” Moriyasu said.

Kishida ...