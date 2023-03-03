Football: 10-man Marinos held to draw by winless Sanfrecce

Newsfrom Japan

Reigning champions Yokohama F Marinos dropped their first points after three games in the new J-League season Friday as they were reduced to 10 men and held to a 1-1 home draw by Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Sanfrecce had a man advantage after Marinos left-back Katsuya Nagato was shown a straight red for a reckless elbow in the 77th minute but failed to find the winner as they remain without a win following their second draw.

Visiting Hiroshima needed just four minutes to take the lead at Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium as they dispossessed Marinos deep in the opposition half before Makoto Mitsuta’s cross ...