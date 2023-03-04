Japan hosts 1st ministerial to propel Asia-wide zero emission concept

Newsfrom Japan

Japan, Australia and Southeast Asian nations gathered Saturday for their first ministerial meeting on the reduction of carbon emissions in the fast-growing Asian region, under an initiative launched by Tokyo last year.

At the one-day meeting in Tokyo, Japan is expected to offer support to countries that participate in the Asia Zero Emission Community framework through new decarbonization technologies, such as the utilization of hydrogen and ammonia in thermal power generation as well as carbon dioxide capture.

Southeast Asia is a center of both economic and emissions growth, and efforts to dec...