Japan's H3 rocket's maiden launch pushed back to Tuesday

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's new flagship H3 rocket is scheduled to be launched for the first time Tuesday, one day later than planned due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said Saturday. The rocket, which has been plagued with repeated launch delays, including one in mid-February, is slated to blast off from Tanegashima Space Center on Tanegashima Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, sometime between 10:37 a.m. and 10:44 a.m. However, the agency has left open the possibility that, depending on the weather conditions, the launch may take place between Wednesda...