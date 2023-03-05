Hiroshima group makes int’l “okonomiyaki” dishes to tempt G-7 leaders

Newsfrom Japan

With world leaders set to gather in Hiroshima for May’s Group of Seven summit, a food academy is aiming to make local favorite “okonomiyaki” pancakes a global hit with new twists that pay homage to member countries’ cuisine.

A U.S.-style burger okonomiyaki and one featuring a German sausage and sauerkraut selection are among the variations organizers hope will prove beguiling enough to convince the deluge of summit-related visitors to take the recipes home.

A typical Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki involves layering wheat flour, cabbage, yakisoba noodles, pork and other ingredients that are cooked...