40% of firms want BOJ to scale down monetary easing: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Some 40 percent of companies want the Bank of Japan to scale down its ultraloose monetary policy over the next year, a recent survey by research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed.

Of around 1,000 valid respondents, 39.6 percent called for a scaling back of the stimulus program, while 36.4 percent said the central bank should maintain its current policy aimed at keeping interest rates at very low levels to support the economy.

“While many think it is desirable for the BOJ to revise its strategy of unprecedented monetary easing, they are concerned about the risks posed by a sudden policy change ...