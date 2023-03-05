Football: Mitoma on target for Brighton in big win over West Ham

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma netted his sixth goal of the English Premier League season Saturday, earning man-of-the-match honors in Brighton's 4-0 demolition of West Ham. Mitoma created the opening goal for the hosts in the 17th minute at Amex Stadium, controlling a high ball and skipping into the box before being brought down by Jarrod Bowen, with Alexis Mac Allister stepping up to convert the resulting penalty. After Joel Veltman doubled the lead from a corner, Mitoma made it 3-0 in the 69th minute, completing a crisp passing movement with his tap-in at the far post off Pascal Gross' cross. Da...