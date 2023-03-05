Gist of Chinese reports released for annual parliamentary session

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a gist of the Chinese government's reports released Sunday for the 2023 annual session of the National People's Congress. China: -- sets economic growth target of around 5 percent for 2023. -- plans to increase military spending by 7.2 percent on year in 2023 to 1.55 trillion yuan ($224 billion). -- says its people have "pulled through with fortitude and resilience and secured a major and decisive victory in the fight against COVID-19." -- vows to take resolute steps to oppose "Taiwan independence" and advance the process of "peaceful reunification" with the island. -- vows to...