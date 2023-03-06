Tokyo stocks rise at open, Nikkei at 3-month high on Wall St. lead

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened in positive territory Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei climbing to a three-month high above the 28,000 mark, boosted by an increase in U.S. shares late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 285.95 points, or 1.02 percent, from Friday to 28,213.42. The broader Topix index was up 15.43 points, or 0.76 percent, at 2,034.95.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and transport equipment shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 136.02-03 yen compared with 135.75-85 yen in New York and 136.41-43 yen in Toky...