Nikkei hits 3-month high in morning as tech climbs on Wall St. gains

The Nikkei stock index hit a three-month high Monday morning, boosted by technology shares following gains in U.S. shares late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 332.50 points, or 1.19 percent, from Friday to 28,259.97. The broader Topix index was up 18.11 points, or 0.90 percent, at 2,037.63.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and transport equipment shares.