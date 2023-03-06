URGENT: M’bishi Heavy, Nippon Steel say they respect gov’t wartime labor view
Machine manufacturer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp. said Monday they respect the Japanese government’s view that a wartime compensation dispute with South Korea has already been resolved in a 1965 agreement after Seoul announced a plan to settle the issue.
In 2018, South Korea’s Supreme Court ordered the companies to pay damages to former Korean laborers and their relatives for forced labor during World War II.