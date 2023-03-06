Baseball: WBC can open or shut MLB door for 3 Japanese players

Newsfrom Japan

When the World Baseball Classic starts on Wednesday in Taiwan, two competitions will be taking place, one between teams chasing world baseball bragging rights and the other between Major League Baseball scouts trying to get the best read on future international prospects, of which Japan has a bunch.

Samurai Japan’s bid for its first WBC championship since it won the first two in 2006 and 2009 will be closely watched by scouts and MLB executives gauging individuals’ potential.

While a few names on the team have carried across the Pacific into the awareness of 30 MLB general managers, there are ...