Nikkei ends at new 3-month high as U.S. rate hike concerns ease

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index ended Monday at a three-month high as major issues, including technology shares, were bought amid easing concerns about the prospect of U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 310.31 points, or 1.11 percent, from Friday at 28,237.78, its highest close since Nov. 25. The broader Topix index finished 16.97 points, or 0.84 percent, higher at 2,036.49.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and transport equipment shares.