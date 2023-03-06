Baseball: South Korea fumbles first WBC warm-up

Newsfrom Japan

Asian baseball powerhouse South Korea suffered a disappointing 4-2 World Baseball Classic warm-up loss against a spring training-quality Orix Buffaloes side on Monday, making three errors and only getting on the board in the final frame. Monday marked the first day MLB players in teams from Pool B could compete in games, allowing Tommy Edman, the St. Louis Cardinals' Gold Glove-winning second baseman, his first full nine innings in a Korea uniform. "I didn't have a great day, but I had some good at-bats," said Edman, who struck out once in four hitless at-bats. "This is the first time I've bee...