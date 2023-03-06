Football: Nadeshiko Japan to play Portugal in April friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will travel to face Portugal in a women's football international friendly match on April 7, the Japan Football Association said Monday. Nadeshiko Japan will take on fellow World Cup hopefuls Portugal in Guimaraes before moving to face Denmark in Odense four days later as they prepare for the World Cup starting in July. Japan, ranked 11th in the FIFA rankings, will be making their ninth straight World Cup appearance in Australia and New Zealand where 22th-ranked Portugal are making their tournament debut. Japan won 3-0 in their only previous meeting in March 2015.