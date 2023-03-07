Tokyo stocks open flat ahead of U.S. Fed chair testimony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened nearly flat Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of a semiannual testimony on monetary policy by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 5.01 points, or 0.02 percent, from Monday to 28,232.77. The broader Topix index was up 1.10 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,037.59.

Gainers were led by electric power and gas, and bank shares, while decliners included marine transportation and electric appliance issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 135.98-99 yen compared with 135.87-97 yen in New York and 135.6...