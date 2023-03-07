URGENT: Japan’s new flagship H3 rocket lifts off after Feb. aborted launch
Japan’s new flagship H3 rocket lifted off Tuesday for the first time, after a string of delays including one last month in which a launch attempt was aborted moments before blastoff.
The successor to the country’s reliable H2A rocket was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center on Tanegashima Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima.