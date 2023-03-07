FEATURE: Space burials not just science fiction as celestial partings take off

Newsfrom Japan

Scattering cremated remains in the sea or even burying them with planted trees have long been popular ways to send off the dead, but now loved ones can be remembered with a shooting star-like farewell, a journey to the moon or even an eternal voyage through deep space. Thanks to a growing number of space burial services, taking life's symbolic final stage out of this world is not just science fiction. For Tomoko Kasai, a veteran of over three decades in the funeral industry and founder of a rare Japanese company offering such services, imagination is becoming a reality. "I had been (in the fun...