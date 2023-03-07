Tokyo stocks up in morning on tourism hopes, Topix at 15-month high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning as buying focused on tourism issues following the recent easing of border controls, with the Topix index briefly hitting its highest level in more than 15 months.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended the morning up 115.56 points, or 0.41 percent, from Monday at 28,353.34 after touching a three-month high of 28,398.27.

The broader Topix index climbed to as high as 2046.11, its highest level since November 2021, before finishing up 8.33 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,044.82. Gainers were led by service, retail and air transportation shares.