Tokyo stocks end higher on China economy hope, Topix at 15-month high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday with the broader Topix index finishing at its highest level in more than 15 months on hopes the Chinese economy is on course to recover from COVID-19 restrictions.

The Topix index climbed to 2,046.11, its highest level since November 2021, before finishing up 8.49 points, or 0.42 percent, from Monday at 2,044.98.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 71.38 points, or 0.25 percent, at 28,309.16, after touching a three-month intraday high of 28,398.27.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, mining and nonferrous metal sectors.