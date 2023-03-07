Baseball: South Korea gets morale-boost in final WBC warm-up win

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea, aiming for its first World Baseball Classic championship, got a morale-boosting 7-4 win over Japan's Hanshin Tigers in its final warm-up game before it opens Pool B play on Thursday against Australia. Manager Lee Kang Chul's team came from 2-1 down in a three-run fifth inning and Kim Hye Seong triggered a three-run eighth with a solo home run to put the game out of reach at Kyocera Dome Osaka. "With this win in our final warm-up game, we are ready to go to Tokyo and start the tournament on the right foot," Lee said. "We have completed our preparations and are ready." A day after h...