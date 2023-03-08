Japan logs record current account deficit of 1.98 trill yen in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Japan posted a record current account deficit of 1.98 trillion yen ($14 billion) in January, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

Among key components of the current account, the country reported a goods trade deficit of 3.18 trillion yen and a services trade deficit of 758.4 billion yen, according to the ministry’s preliminary data.

Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, posted a surplus of 2.29 trillion yen.