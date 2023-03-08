Nikkei ends at 6-month high on weaker yen, hopes for inbound tourism

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index ended Wednesday at a six-month high as the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar spurred hopes for a recovery in Japan’s tourism sector through an increase in foreign visitors and boosted tech shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 135.03 points, or 0.48 percent, from Tuesday at 28,444.19, its highest close since Sept. 13. The broader Topix index finished 6.23 points, or 0.30 percent, higher at 2,051.21, also its highest level since November 2021.

Gainers were led by retail, land transportation and air transportation shares.