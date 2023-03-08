Baseball: Cards’ Edman, Nootbaar battle in WBC as friendly rivals

Newsfrom Japan

When Japan and South Korea renew their storied World Baseball Classic rivalry this week in Tokyo’s Pool B, both teams will be sporting a new look with an American MLB player.

Although the WBC permits nations to select any player eligible by law to apply for citizenship, this is the first time Japan and South Korea, with deep pro baseball talent bases, have looked to Americans with Asian roots for talent.

South Korea took the plunge this year by selecting 27-year-old St. Louis Cardinals middle infielder Tommy Hyunsu Edman, while Japan opted for his MLB teammate, 25-year-old outfielder Lars Tayl...