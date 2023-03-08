Baseball: Ohtani to start Japan’s WBC opener against China

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will take the mound Thursday when two-time World Baseball Classic champion Japan faces China in its Pool B opener, Samurai Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama said Wednesday.

Although the skipper said he hadn’t decided on his big star’s offensive role for the first game, Ohtani said he also expected to bat at Tokyo Dome.

“That’s the way I play,” he said. “And I don’t know for sure, but I expect to do both tomorrow.”

“It’s my first WBC, so I’m a little nervous. I’ve felt fine in my batting so far, and I haven’t pitched in Japan yet, but I did pitch in spring training a...