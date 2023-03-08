Baseball: Dutch defeat Cubans to kick off World Baseball Classic

Newsfrom Japan

The Netherlands came from a run down to beat Cuba 4-2 in the first game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday.

The Dutch, semifinalists in the last two tournaments, in 2013 and 2017, fell behind 1-0 early to Cuba’s Chunichi Dragons right-hander Yariel Rodriguez, who left the mound after allowing the tying run to score.

Onelki Garcia, who pitched in Japan for the Dragons and Hanshin Tigers, took the loss, allowing two runs in one inning. Japan’s single-season home run record holder, Wladimir Balentien, who is expected to retire after the tournament, went 0-for-4 for the Netherlands.

