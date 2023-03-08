Win by Japan at WBC likely to lift stock market: report

Newsfrom Japan

A win by Japan’s national team at the World Baseball Classic will likely lift stock prices in the country, an asset management company has said in a report that analyzed market trends based on the past four tournaments.

The latest championship started Wednesday, with Samurai Japan aiming to reclaim the trophy for its third title, something Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co. believes would strengthen investor sentiment and induce the buying of issues linked to baseball goods makers and restaurants where the games can be watched.

After Japan won the first WBC on March 22, 2006, the benchmar...