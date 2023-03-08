Basketball: B-League’s Jets reach new heights with 21st straight win

Newsfrom Japan

The Chiba Jets set a new record of 21 straight wins in Japanese pro basketball’s B-League first division Wednesday, defeating reigning champions Utsunomiya Brex 81-68.

Forward Vic Law and swingman Chris Smith each scored a game-high 17 points for Chiba, which stayed in front of visiting Utsunomiya after taking the lead late in the first quarter at Funabashi Arena east of Tokyo.

The Jets currently lead the B1’s eastern conference with a league-best 34-4 record.

They tied the previous mark for consecutive wins, set last year by the Ryukyu Golden Kings, with a victory over the Nagoya Diamond Dolp...