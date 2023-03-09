Japan, U.S., S. Korea to seek swift info sharing on N. Korea missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Japan, South Korea and the United States are arranging to hold working-level defense talks in Washington in mid-April to pave the way for enabling real-time information sharing about North Korea’s ballistic missile launches, a government source said Wednesday.

Last year, the leaders of the three countries agreed to take steps to swiftly share information about Pyongyang’s missile firings, but Tokyo, Seoul and Washington have yet to begin a full-fledged discussion, as bilateral ties between Japan and South Korea remained unstable.

On Monday, however, South Korea announced its solution to a wart...