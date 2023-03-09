Japan police make arrests over condiment bottle licking in restaurant

Newsfrom Japan

Police have arrested three people on suspicion of involvement in nuisance crimes such as licking a shared soy sauce bottle at a sushi restaurant and posting a video of the act online.

The move, made public by the police on Wednesday, is believed to be the first instance of customer arrests for such unhygienic and harassing behavior, following revelations of similar acts at many eateries in Japan since earlier this year.

The police allege Ryoga Yoshino, 21, licked a tabletop soy sauce bottle to be shared by customers at a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant of Kura Sushi Inc. in Nagoya on the night ...