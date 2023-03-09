Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP downgraded to annualized real 0.1%
Japan's economic growth in the October-December period was revised down to an annualized real 0.1 percent from 0.6 percent reported earlier, the Cabinet Office said Thursday. Real gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, stood at 0.0 percent on a quarterly basis, a downgrade from 0.2 percent growth. GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country.