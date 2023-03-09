Tokyo stocks open higher as weak yen boosts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, boosted by exporter issues amid the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 248.20 points, or 0.87 percent, from Wednesday to 28,692.39. The broader Topix index was up 18.70 points, or 0.91 percent, at 2,069.91.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and insurance issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 137.20-23 yen compared with 137.31-41 yen in New York and 137.47-49 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0547-0551 and 144.70-79 yen agains...