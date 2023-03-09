Main events scheduled for Friday, March 10

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, March 10:

-- Japan’s parliament to approve academic Kazuo Ueda as next Bank of Japan governor.

-- Corporate goods price index for February to be released by Bank of Japan at 8:50 a.m.

-- Average household spending data for January to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m.

-- Sendai High Court to rule on appeals case over suit filed by residents of Fukushima Prefecture seeking damages from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and central government at 2 p.m.

-- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold pr...