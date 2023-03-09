Tokyo stocks rise in morning in cautious trade after 4 days of gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Thursday morning as buying interest continued in inbound tourism-related issues, but caution grew over chasing the market’s upside further after four straight trading days of share rises.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 160.37 points, or 0.56 percent, from Wednesday to 28,604.56. The broader Topix index was up 19.22 points, or 0.94 percent, at 2,070.43.

Gainers were led by retail, land transportation and air transportation issues.