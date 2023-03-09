Japan’s lower house OKs academic Ueda as next BOJ governor

Newsfrom Japan

The House of Representatives on Thursday endorsed the appointment of academic Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor, succeeding Haruhiko Kuroda.

Following approval by the lower house, which is controlled by Japan’s ruling parties, the House of Councillors is also expected to give its go-ahead on Friday. The lower chamber also approved two deputy governor nominees.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has picked Ueda, 71, to lead the Japanese central bank for the next five years from April 9, counting on his deep knowledge of monetary policy and experience, both as an academic and as a former B...