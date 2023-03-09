Tokyo stocks push winning streak to 5 days on tourism-related issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended their winning streak to five days Thursday, with the Nikkei ending at a six-month high as buying of inbound tourism-related issues continued but were top-heavy as investors grew cautious ahead of key events.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 178.96 points, or 0.63 percent, from Wednesday at 28,623.15, its highest close since Aug. 26. The broader Topix index finished 19.88 points, or 0.97 percent, higher at 2,071.09, its highest level since September 2021.

Gainers included retail, iron and steel, and air transportation issues.