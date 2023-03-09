Football: Emperor’s Cup final set for Dec. 9 at National Stadium

Newsfrom Japan

The Emperor’s Cup final will be played on Dec. 9 at National Stadium in Tokyo this year to accommodate Japan’s Asian Cup participation next January, the Japan Football Association said Thursday.

The announcement sees one of the biggest fixtures on the Japanese footballing calendar scheduled away from the previous regular date of New Year’s Day for the third straight year.

National Stadium will host the final of the 103rd edition of the tournament for the first time in two years.

The first round will be played on May 20 and 21. The semifinals are scheduled for Oct. 8 at venues to be decided.