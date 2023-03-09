JAL cancels cheap domestic ticket sale after surge in website traffic

Japan Airlines Co. said Thursday it has canceled a special campaign that offered domestic one-way tickets for 6,600 yen ($48) each after its website suffered a glitch caused by a surge in people trying to access the promotion.

The malfunction, which caused a slow internet connection for those trying to access the website, also made it difficult for customers to purchase or reserve normal tickets. The airline announced it was unlikely to hold a similar sale for the foreseeable future.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused,” JAL said in a comment.

The website began experiencing pr...

Kyodo News

