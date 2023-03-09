Safety costs at nuclear plants in Japan exceed 6 tril. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Costs for safety measures necessary to restart Japan’s idle nuclear reactors following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster ballooned to over 6.09 trillion yen ($44.3 billion) in January, according to 11 major power companies in the country.

As some companies have not yet included costs related to implementing anti-terrorism measures in their calculations, required under stricter regulations introduced in 2013 following the nuclear accident that occurred on March 11, 2011, the total amount is expected to increase further.

The costs involve safety measures for 15 nuclear power stations and consi...